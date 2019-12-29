<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi did not get off to the start he had hoped for in his second stint in Germany after completing a season-long loan move to Mainz 05.

Awoniyi, 22, has played only 149 minutes in six Bundesliga games but has failed to find the back of the net.

He told that, “Every footballer wants to play and when you don’t get game time you can’t be happy.

“I don’t think I have completed 150 minutes yet, so there’s no way I am happy or satisfied. My injury also didn’t help the situation.

“I have recovered fully and there are no more issues. However it was very difficult for me during that time and I am just glad to be back,” said Awoniyi.