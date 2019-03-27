<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dream Team VII striker Taiwo Awoniyi says playing for the senior team of Nigeria Super Eagles will be a great honour for him.

Awoniyi has represented Nigeria at the U-17 level and winning the World Cup in the process and he’s also part of the Nigerian Under 23 team who are two games away picking U23 AFCON ticket.

The Liverpool striker, however, said he’s dreaming of representing the Country at the senior level.

“I will always cherish every opportunity I have to represent my country and I am not choosy about the level to play,”

“It is always the dream of every player to play for the senior national team and it will be a dream come true for me. But I will wait for my time and will be happy to continue to help the Under 23 team.

The in-form striker added that he’s delighted with the Dream Team comeback win over the Libyans on Monday and believes the team can finish the job when they meet Sudan in the last round of 2019 U-23 AFCON qualifier.

“It was fun coming back from the jaw of defeat the way we did but we were very confident that we would stage a come back despite the 2-0 setback in Tunisia.

“We are through to the next round and we shall go into the final round confident that we can pick one of the tickets to the Under 23 AFCON.”