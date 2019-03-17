



Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi is doubtful for Royal Excel Mouscron league clash against champions Club Brugge on Sunday at the Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge, due to a knee injury.

Awoniyi, 21, joined Mouscron on loan from English Premier League club Liverpool in January and has been in blistering form since the move.

The former youth international has scored seven goals in eight appearances for the modest side since his arrival at the club.

Awoniyi spent the first part of the season on loan at another Belgian club Gent, where he failed to register a goal in 16 league appearances.

He picked up the injury in Mouscron’ s 1-1 home draw against Sint Truiden last weekend.

The striker was replaced by Faiti Peirrot 15 minutes from time after picking up the injury.

The injury has also cast doubts on his availability for Nigeria’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Libya next week.

The former U-17 World Cup winner is expected to link up with the team for the game next week in Tunisia.

He is among the foreign-based professionals who made the final list of players for the two legged tie against Libya on billed for March 20th and 25th.