Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi is looking forward to a successful time with German Bundesliga outfit, FSV Mainz after completing his one-year loan transfer to the club from Liverpool.

“I am looking forward to my time at Mainz 05. The talks with those responsible were very good and I was warmly received by all of them here,” Awoniyi told Mainz’s official website following his unveiling on Thursday.

“The Bundesliga is one of the top European leagues and I am grateful that I have the chance to prove myself here. ”

Awoniyi is expected to have his first training session with his new teammates on Thursday (today) afternoon in Bruchweg.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Belgian club KAA Gent where he struggled to make much impact and failed to register a goal in 16 league appearances.

He later moved to another Belgian club, Royal Excel Mouscron on loan and impressed, scoring seven goals in nine league appearances.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in August 2015 for a fee of around £400,000, but is yet to play an official game for the current European champions.

His previous loan spells were with German second-tier club, FSV Frankfurt and Dutch side, NEC Nijmegen.