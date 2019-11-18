<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are reportedly confident in keeping starlet Tahith Chong at the club amid rumours over his future.

The academy product’s contract runs out next summer which means he can begin speaking with foreign clubs as early as January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Chong so talk about his future being elsewhere is a surprise.

However, those rumours began as they stated the sensational youngster wasn’t happy with the lack of minutes handed to him so far.

Nonetheless, United are keen to keep their best prospects and avoid the Paul Pogba situation repeating all over again if possible.

According to the Metro, the Red Devils are set to offer Chong a £25k a week deal in the hopes of extending his stay at Old Trafford amidst interest from Juventus.

That should certainly be enough to convince him to stay, particularly since no other club would realistically offer him the same pathway into the first-team.

It even seems bizarre to demand that in the first place given his age but especially given how he hasn’t truly impressed yet.

Chong hasn’t been handed lots of chances for sure but he’s also failed to impress in what little opportunities he got so he isn’t even worth the £25k a week just yet.