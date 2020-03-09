<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tahith Chong has signed a new contract with Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has ended speculation over him leaving Old Trafford by penning a new deal which keeps him at the club until June 2022.

There is an option to extend the deal for another year.

Chong has been the subject of speculation for months, with links to a number of European giants such as Barcelona and Juventus a regular occurrence.

However, the Netherlands Under-21 international has committed his future to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.





Speaking to the club’s official website, Chong said: “When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true.

“It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club.

“The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic.

“I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”

Chong has made ten appearances in all competitions for the first team this season, while bagging seven goals in ten appearances for the Under-23 side.