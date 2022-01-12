Sylvanus Okpala: Super Eagles, Pharaohs’ match best so far at AFCON 2021

Former Nigerian midfielder Sylvanus Okpala has disclosed that he was impressed with the game between the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs of Egypt match in Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria got off to a flying start as they defeated Egypt 1-0 in their Group D tie in Garoua.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s fine strike in the 30th minute proved the decider of the keenly contested tie and earned him the Man of the Match award.

Reacting to the match, Okpala in an interview with Brila FM, stated that the Egypt, Nigeria match was the best as far as AFCON 2021.

“I really watched the opening game between Cameroon and Burkina Faso but the Eagles’ match still the best from all the games played so far in AFCON 2021.

“It looks like the Egyptians were a little bit not too good but that the way the Super Eagles players played made them look ordinary.”