<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach Sylvanus ‘Quick Silver’ Okpala is strongly linked with a move to Heartland of Owerri ahead the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Also, MFM of Lagos young tactician, Fidelis Ilechukwu and former Nasarawa United manager, Kabiru Dogo are similarly understood to be on the radar of the Naze Millionaires.

Heartland expatriate coach, Turkish man, Mehment Tayfun, left for his native country soon after the close of 2018/2019 NPFL abridged season.

He told newsmen from his base that he did not know if he would be returning to his duty post at Heartland.

“I don’t know. Now I’m in Turkey, I don’t know what’s going on. I’ve not been contacted so far,” Tayfun said.

Both Sylvanus Okpala and Fidelis Ilechukwu are equally reported to be on Rangers’ radar even as Ben ‘Surugede’ Ugwu has been named as interim manager of the Coal City Flying Antelopes.

But apparently wary of a possible disappointment in the pursuit of Rangers job, the duo have now shifted their focus on Heartland.

“There is Fidelis Ilechukwu, there is also Sylvanus Okpala and Kabiru Dogoz all in serious contention here,” an insider at Heartland informed newsmen.

“These are the strong contenders for now, but in the coming days we will know who gets the job amongst them.”

With the departure of Turkish man, Mehmet Tayfun, Ramson Madu who is the chief coach of the club is expected to be in charge with George ‘Bahador’ Onyejekwe, and Chijioke Osuagwu, with Ere Dokubo as technical director.

The new board of the club headed by Barrister Chukwudi Ifeanyi is yet to make a pronouncement on the fate of the coaches his board inherited, as well as who among Okpala, Ilechukwu and Dogo to hire as substantive coach.