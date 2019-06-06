<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Swiss-Nigerian Sebastian Osigwe has penned a new deal with Switzerland club SC Kriens which will keep him until the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old, who is the most capped Nigerian goalkeeper in Europe for the past three seasons with over 100 appearances, was monitored for a while by Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr for a possible invitation before the release of his provisional 25- man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sebastian was drawing interest from top clubs in Germany, Switzerland, and Italy but SC Kriens moved swiftly with a new improved deal that will see the player stay at the Swiss club.

‘I’m delighted to sign a new deal at the club,’ Sebastian revealed. ‘I want to continue to help SC Kriens push for

promotion next season and bring joy to the fans.’

Sebastian has previously represented the U15’s, U16’s and U18’s youth sides of Switzerland before playing for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in 2013 and remains hungry to be part of the Super Eagles in future.