Swiss-born Nigerian goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe has disclosed that he’s ready to represent Nigeria ahead at an international level ahead of Switzerland.

The experienced goalkeeper said he’s open to help the Super Eagles secure a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if he’s invited by the national team handlers.

The 25-year-old has represented the country of his birth at the U-15’s, 16’s and U-18’s levels, but wants to follow the footsteps of his father, Vitalis Osigwe who played for Nigeria in the past.

“Getting a national team call up will be one of the best things that will happen to me in 2020. I want to help the national team fight for major honours and playing for Nigeria has always been my dream,” he told journalists.





Nigeria will slug it out with Liberia, Cape Verde, and Central African Republic in Group C in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Sebastian who was born to a Swiss mother believed the three-time African Champions has what it takes to make out of the group.

“Nigeria is in a good group and looking at the quality in the Super Eagles, we’ll surely make it out of the group,” he assured.

Sebastian Osigwe is currently with the second division side SC Kriens promotion into the elite division has kept five clean sheets already this season from 15 games.