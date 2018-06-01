Swedish club Halmia have signed defender Mustapha Idris and winger Callistus Edeh from FC Hearts and both players could make their debut this weekend.

The players were successful on trials at the club who are based in the city of Halmstad.

“We are delighted that Mustapha Idris and Callistus Odera Edeh have signed contracts with Halmia after successful trials,” FC Hearts chairman Adam Mohammed said.

“This followed the transfer of Hassan Lawrence and Abdulsalam to another Swedish club recently.”

Idris aka ‘Dan Pro’ is a central defender and was for many years FC Hearts captain, while Edeh is a fast and direct winger.

They will make their debuts this weekend should their transfer papers come through in time.