Swedish club won’t extend contract of Chidi Omeje

Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna will not give 31-year-old striker Chidi Omeje a new deal after his contract ran out.

Omeje recently returned to his former club on a short-term contract.

AFC have now announced the contract will not be extended.

“The club would like to thank Chidi for all he has done for us over the years. He is a very popular teammate who has always been loyal to the association. Thank you for this time and good luck in the future Chidi,” the club stated.

Omeje made eight appearances and did not score in the Swedish second-tier league.