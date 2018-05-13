Swansea City’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with defeat by Championship-bound Stoke as emotions ran high at the Liberty Stadium.

Needing to beat the Potters and hope Southampton were thrashed by Manchester City – with a 10-goal swing in the Swans’ favour – to keep alive their faint hopes of staying up, the hosts took an early lead through Andy King.

That goal lightened the mood after Swansea fans’ demonstrations had fuelled an atmosphere of anger and revolt, only for Badou Ndiaye’s lob and Peter Crouch’s header to put Stoke ahead.

That prompted the Swans fans to reignite their hostilities towards chairman Huw Jenkins and the club’s American majority shareholders Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, all three of whom were absent.

The two sides’ relegations made for a day of mixed feelings – and unexpected humour – at the Liberty Stadium, with both sets of supporters singing self-deprecating songs together as they prepared for life in the Championship.

Whereas Stoke’s relegation had already been rubber-stamped, there was still the dimmest prospect Swansea could stay up – but that disappeared as the Potters ended their own miserable season on something of a high.