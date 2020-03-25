<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has condoled with the management, players and fans of Rangers International FC, Enugu over the demise of its two players.

Chigozie Chukwuleta, Vice-President of SWAN, South-East gave the condolence in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

It would be recalled that Rangers’ strikers, Ifeanyi George (main team) and Emmanuel Ogbu (feeder team) died following an auto crash on March 22.

Both players were in the company of two others when the accident occurred along Benin-Lagos Road while heading to Lagos.





“The loss of both players no doubt has left huge shock and surprise on football lovers across the world, including sports writers and especially those in the south east.

“It is worthy of note to consider the contribution of George to the game in domestic league and at the continental scene for his club.

“We pray for their gentle souls to rest in peace and for God to grant their families and Rangers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ Chukwuleta said.

The SWAN vice president said that Rangers family should accept the association’s heart-felt condolence.