



Victor Tale, the Super Sand Eagles captain, said that the team was working towards qualifying for the All African Beach Soccer qualifying tournament in Cape Verde, ahead of the 2019 Tokyo Olympics Games.

The captain made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He added that going for training tours would help the players to ensure that the team qualifies for the Olympics Games for the first time.

“We will be playing against the best in the qualifiers, so we need to ensure that we train well enough for this tournament. We need training tours early enough, so that we can have a successful outing at the tournament.

“Since we qualified at the CAF beach soccer tournament in Egypt, we knew what our next challenge is and that’s our main focus for now.

“Ensuring that we qualify for the Olympics is important, it will be our first time, and we want to see how that goes, that will further boost our confidence at the World Cup in Paraguay.”

The qualifier would kick off sometime in April.

Tale said that it had been difficulty preparing for the CAF Beach Soccer championship in Egypt with the absence of COPA Lagos Beach Soccer Tournament.

COPA Lagos is an international tournament organised by Kinetic Sports since its inception in 2011.

Super Sand Eagles had always looked forward to the tournament, being the only tournament in the country that prepares the players for CAF Beach Soccer Tournament.

“I pray that we have this year’s edition. That tournament usually help us assess ourselves with our foreign counterparts, we missed not having last year’s edition.

“This year, we will have Beach Soccer back, which will help the team prepare for the World Cup in November,” the Kogi United FC player said.

The 2019 edition of the World Cup kicks-off on November 21.