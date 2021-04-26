The creation of the European Super League has sent shockwaves across football. After lots of pressure and criticism, the large majority of clubs decided to withdraw and the project is up in the air.

UEFA, the organisation which runs European football, did not hide their anger and the president, Ceferin, hit out at several clubs who decided to start the breakaway league.

The Slovenian recently threatened several clubs with expulsion from the Champions League and this Saturday, he once again said this to the ‘Daily Mail’: “The Super League clubs will be punished and could even be banned from next season’s Champions League.

After these strong comments, the president attacked those who still persist with the idea: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will receive the stiffest punishement. They believe that the Earth is flat and that the Super League still exists. They are the clubs most in danger of being expelled from the Champions League,” he said.

Those that look likely to receive less punishment are the English sides: “The English clubs will receive less punishment because they were the first to withdraw from the Super League. They admitted they made a mistake. They all have to admit the consequences of what they did, we cannot pretend that nothing happened. What they did wasn’t right and we’ll see in the coming days what we are going to do.”





With regards to how he felt, Ceferin explained it in detail. “I felt as if they had put me in a washing machine. On Saturday, I went to Switzerland from my homeland (Slovenia), eight hours in the car. I had everything ready to speak about the reforms in my speech and even thank Agnelli. I changed my speech four times since then. Things were being prepared which I hadn’t been told about. Agnelli was lying to me. ‘It’s not true, it’s not true…’ In the end, it happened and I have to explain publicly what happened,” he said.

Lastly, the UEFA president thanked fans for the support he received and he highlighted the role of the British Government. “I was really impressed by the reaction of the fans, the whole of the footballing community as well as sociedad. I’d never seen that before. UEFA did its bit, the clubs which supported us also did their bit. And, of course, the Government of the United Kingdom did the most. I had phone calls with Boris Johnson and Oliver Dowden in those mad 48 hours. They were on my side at the right time,” he concluded.