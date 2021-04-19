



Some more information has emerged regarding the plans for a European Super League including funding and the stance of the parties involved.

According to a report from the Financial Times, Super League’s organisers have held early discussions with broadcasters, seeking to secure deals with likes of Amazon, Facebook, Disney and Comcast-owned Sky.

By securing a major broadcaster, the organiser would raise annual revenues worth €4billion per year – roughly double the amount earned by Champions League.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his government will work with football authorities to stop the European Super League from going ahead “as it has been proposed.”





FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organisation for 65,000 professional footballers, have released a statement on the Super League confirming they will ‘vigorously oppose’ any attempts to block its players from playing for their national teams if they are part of the Super League.

As per @pkelso on Twitter, the Super League will commit 8% of revenue – a minimum €400m a year – in ‘solidarity payments’ to European clubs, more than UEFA’s $240m. That assumes annual revenues of €5bn, and the Champions League currently generates €3.2bn.

As per @SkyKaveh, a board member at one of English clubs joining Super League: “This isn’t a civil war, it’s a nuclear war. To be honest though the owners are not that worried about bad PR, they were expecting it.”