The Nigeria senior women's team - Super Falcons - defeated Squad One Football Academy 1-0 to wrap up their preparations for next week's Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Nigeria senior women’s team defeated Squad One Football Academy 1-0 to wrap up their preparations for next week’s Wafu Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Falcons began training for the regional showpiece on Monday and took on the Abuja-based youth side to conclude their buildup on Saturday.

Esther Sunday’s first half solitary effort was all Thomas Dennerby’s ladies required to claim a win at the Fifa Goal Project pitch in Abuja.

It was the team’s first and final match in their preparation for the women’s championship scheduled to be held from May 8 to 18 in Abidjan.

Following the clash, Dennerby is expected to pick his final 20-team squad for the tournament, dropping six from those invited players.

The Falcons has been drawn against Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali in Group B and will hope to surpass their third-place finish last year.

Having ended their camping in Abuja, the African queens will depart for Abidjan on Tuesday and will begin their campaign against the Burkinabes on Thursday.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR