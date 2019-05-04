<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria senior women’s team defeated Squad One Football Academy 1-0 to wrap up their preparations for next week’s Wafu Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Falcons began training for the regional showpiece on Monday and took on the Abuja-based youth side to conclude their buildup on Saturday.

Esther Sunday’s first half solitary effort was all Thomas Dennerby’s ladies required to claim a win at the Fifa Goal Project pitch in Abuja.

It was the team’s first and final match in their preparation for the women’s championship scheduled to be held from May 8 to 18 in Abidjan.

Following the clash, Dennerby is expected to pick his final 20-team squad for the tournament, dropping six from those invited players.

The Falcons has been drawn against Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali in Group B and will hope to surpass their third-place finish last year.

Having ended their camping in Abuja, the African queens will depart for Abidjan on Tuesday and will begin their campaign against the Burkinabes on Thursday.