The Super Falcons of Nigeria remained stagnant in 38th position on the latest FIFA rankings released on Friday, June 25.

The nine-time African champions also remain top of the log in Africa.

Randy Waldrum’s side participated in the Summer Series Invitational Tournament in the United States of America early this month.

The West Africans lost two games and drawn one in the three fixtures they played at the competition.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to the Reggae Girls of Jamaica, drew 3-3 against Portugal and fell 2-0 to USA.





The top ten places in Africa remain unchanged as Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria, Senegal occupy the positions, in that order.

On the global scene, world champions USA and Germany retained the top two spots, while 2019 Women’s World Cup hosts France climbed to third.

The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 20 August 2021.