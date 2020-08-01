



Super Falcons striker Ini Umotong has completed her move to Swedish Damallsvenskan club Vaxjo on an 18-month deal.

The 26-year-old became a free agent in June after refusing to renew her contract with English side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Umotong spent three seasons with the Seagulls and made 59 appearances scoring 19 goals in the process.

After signing the dotted line with Vaxjo, she now becomes the latest addition to Magnus Olsson’s team as they look to avoid relegation to the Elitettan.





Vaxjo are currently placed 11th in the 12-team Damallsvenskan league after acquiring five points from a possible 21.

Umotong, who joined her fellow Nigerians in Uchenna Kanu, Ebere Orji, Chinaza Uchendu, Halimatu Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi, Faith Michael, Anam Imo, and Sarah Michael in the Swedish league, could make her debut in Sunday’s league tie against Djurgårdens.

Umotong has seven caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Falcons squad that crashed out of the group stage of the 2015 Women’s Cup in Canada.