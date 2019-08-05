<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Asisat Oshoala scores a second-half hat-trick after as Barcelona thrashed AEM Lleida 13-0.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who signed a permanent deal before heading to the Women’s World Cup in June, reunited with her teammates in Spain on Wednesday.

Mariona, who started the game, netted a hat-trick as Hamraoui and Vicky Losada got a brace each, while Marta Torrejón, Jenni Hermoso, Graham and Bonmati Aitana all scored once before Oshoala came on as a substitute and scored a hat-trick in the one-sided warm-up encounter.

The FC Robo product, who scored eight goals in 11 matches last season, will be hoping to excel this term in Spain.

Oshoala will make a return to North London as her former club Arsenal take on Barcelona in a pre-season club-friendly.