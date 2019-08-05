Super Eagles forward Asisat Oshoala scores a second-half hat-trick after as Barcelona thrashed AEM Lleida 13-0.
The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who signed a permanent deal before heading to the Women’s World Cup in June, reunited with her teammates in Spain on Wednesday.
Hatrick today ⚽️⚽️⚽️……good 45mins under my belt today…. #WorkContinues https://t.co/QQybiCr20D
— ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) August 4, 2019
Mariona, who started the game, netted a hat-trick as Hamraoui and Vicky Losada got a brace each, while Marta Torrejón, Jenni Hermoso, Graham and Bonmati Aitana all scored once before Oshoala came on as a substitute and scored a hat-trick in the one-sided warm-up encounter.
The FC Robo product, who scored eight goals in 11 matches last season, will be hoping to excel this term in Spain.
Oshoala will make a return to North London as her former club Arsenal take on Barcelona in a pre-season club-friendly.