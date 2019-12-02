<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega remains upbeat the African champions will bounce back from recent setbacks and qualify for the next African women’s cup of Nations in 2020.

The Shanghai Shenhua forward also revealed that the senior women team is not divided over much-publicized captaincy saga rocking the team.

After an underwhelming performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Falcons failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to cap a disappointing year.

“I have heard and read people blaming our exit on the crisis in our team, but I want to state it clearly here that there is no crisis in Super Falcons.

“We are united and it is not true that infighting and crisis in camp cost us our Olympic Games ticket. It is not true, we lost because we failed to score in Lagos.

“On a good day, we should have beaten the Ivorians hands down,” Ordega summed up.