Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie netted a stunning goal for her club Guingamp FC in their win over Paris FC in the French Women’s league over the weekend.

The encounter saw the 25-year-old Nigerian international blast home Guingamp’s first goal in the 2-0 win, and it was a beauty to behold, with her strike coming from over 35 yards out.

Moments after receiving a pass from the midway line, Oparanozie took few touches inside the opponents half before unleashing a thunderous shot from distance that flew past Paris FC shot-stopper, to set Guingamp FC on the path of victory.

After the final whistle, the ex-Delta Queens forward took to the social media, to express her excitement for the goal and her club’s show on the day.

She said: 40 meters goodness🚀. I call me the visionary. Bon jeu les filles pour cette belle victoire. 2-0 contre Paris FC.

The performance on the night sees Guingamp land on the fifth spot on the log with 13 points from nine games.

