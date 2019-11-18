<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie netted a stunning goal for her club Guingamp FC in their win over Paris FC in the French Women’s league over the weekend.

The encounter saw the 25-year-old Nigerian international blast home Guingamp’s first goal in the 2-0 win, and it was a beauty to behold, with her strike coming from over 35 yards out.

40 meters goodness🚀. I call me the visionary. Bon jeu les filles pour cette belle victoire. 2-0 contre Paris FC. pic.twitter.com/Ko7rBQQiFU — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) November 17, 2019

Moments after receiving a pass from the midway line, Oparanozie took few touches inside the opponents half before unleashing a thunderous shot from distance that flew past Paris FC shot-stopper, to set Guingamp FC on the path of victory.

After the final whistle, the ex-Delta Queens forward took to the social media, to express her excitement for the goal and her club’s show on the day.

She said: 40 meters goodness🚀. I call me the visionary. Bon jeu les filles pour cette belle victoire. 2-0 contre Paris FC.

The performance on the night sees Guingamp land on the fifth spot on the log with 13 points from nine games.