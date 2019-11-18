Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie netted a stunning goal for her club Guingamp FC in their win over Paris FC in the French Women’s league over the weekend.
The encounter saw the 25-year-old Nigerian international blast home Guingamp’s first goal in the 2-0 win, and it was a beauty to behold, with her strike coming from over 35 yards out.
40 meters goodness🚀. I call me the visionary. Bon jeu les filles pour cette belle victoire. 2-0 contre Paris FC. pic.twitter.com/Ko7rBQQiFU
— oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) November 17, 2019
Moments after receiving a pass from the midway line, Oparanozie took few touches inside the opponents half before unleashing a thunderous shot from distance that flew past Paris FC shot-stopper, to set Guingamp FC on the path of victory.
After the final whistle, the ex-Delta Queens forward took to the social media, to express her excitement for the goal and her club’s show on the day.
The performance on the night sees Guingamp land on the fifth spot on the log with 13 points from nine games.