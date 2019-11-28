<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Desire Oparanozie scored the only goal for Guingamp as they battled Montpellier to a 1-1 draw in a French top-flight game on Wednesday, November 27.

Oparanozie, who struck from 40 metres to end a 12-match drought in her side’s 2-0 win over Paris, continued with her fine form, rescuing her side from defeat in Montpellier.

RESULT: Montpellier 1-1 Guingamp Super Falcon @oparanozie9 was on target again for Guingamp on Wednesday night, securing a draw from the penalty spot to keep EAG's strong start to the season going.#RWMGSports pic.twitter.com/0AXL9KHbWi — RWMG Sports (@RWMGSports) November 28, 2019

After Valerie Gauvin gave the hosts the lead 31 minutes into the contest, the Nigerian international struck 10 minutes after the restart to ensure both sides shared the spoils at Stade Bernard Gasset Terrain.​

The 25-year-old, who lasted the duration of the match, has now scored two goals on the bounce for Guingamp in seven matches.

The draw means Guingamp remain fifth on the French women’s log with 14 points and they will take on Dijon in their next league game on December 7.