



Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale is excited to join the Italian side from Spanish Iberdrola outfit Real Madrid.

The left-back made the move to Italy after helping Real Madrid to retain their league status for another season.

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale only signed to be part of the AS Roma club for the 2020-2021 football season, but with the option of another year.

The 28-year-old is now the third summer signing for Roma as they prepare for the 2020-2021 season after signing Italian goalkeeper, Rachel’s Baldi, and Spanish striker Paloma Lazaro.





Osinachi who has featured at three FIFA World Cups for Nigeria female national team Super Falcons also became the Falcons player to make the switch to Italy.

Ohale told the club’s official website: “I chose Roma because of so many things; so many amazing things about the club, about this city and this country that interested me.”

She added: I’m excited to join the AS ROMA in Italy, looking forward to an incredible opportunity. ” she said.