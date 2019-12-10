<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi celebrated her second wedding anniversary by sending a romantic message to her husband through her social media page.

The 25-year-old Eskilstuna United DFF of Sweden star married Ahmed Okeoghene in Warri, Delta state on December 9, 2017 and the couple remain happy ever since.

The Falcons star took to her social media handle to celebrate with her husband on Tuesday.

“Happy 2yrs Anniversary to us my soul mate. We will ride until our wheels falls off (till eternity).

#prettynigeriafootballer,” she tweeted.

Okobi has featured in five Africa Women’s Champions with Nigeria and was party of the Falcons team to the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.