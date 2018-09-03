Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has addressed the Nigerian delegation to China led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari arrived Beijing Saturday to attend the Beijing summit of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).

China-based Oshoala, who is the reigning African Footballer of the Year, was at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, where she spoke of the good work Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has done for her Lagos State.

“I must commend my Governor, Ambode, he has really done a lot in Lagos in the area of good governance, of recent the newly built Onikan Stadium is on, Agege Stadium is also top notch,” she saluted.

“Governor Ambode has made sure Lagos State is the number one sports hub in Africa not only in Nigeria.

“In the area of infrastructure, go to Abule Egba, Ojodu Berger, Lekki, Ajah, streets light everywhere. At the international airport the road construction is going on too, basic amenities all done by him.”

Oshoala also spoke of her girl-child education programme, which Governor Ambode will support her again in December.