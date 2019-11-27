<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New India U17 girl’s head coach Thomas Dennerby has appointed former Nigeria international Precious Dede into his backroom team as a goalkeeper trainer.

Dennerby was confirmed as the Indian U17 girl’s side boss in early November following the 60-year-old’s resignation from his Nigeria post after 20 months in charge of the Super Falcons.

To this end, the Swede has moved quickly to make his appointments, with Dede, who worked with him briefly with the Super Falcons early in 2018, arriving as goalkeeper coach.

The former Super Falcons captain has since penned down a one-year contract with the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), taking the place of former Indian goalkeeper Shaikh Qadeer.

Indian sources said that 38-year-old retired goalkeeper’s appointment to the team’s backroom was one of the few requests made by Dennerby, which was approved by the Federation.

Dede will be looking to assist the former Sweden head coach to inspire the Asian nation to glory at the Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup to be held from November 2 to 21 next year on home soil.

Dennerby and Dede will aim to excel and discover talents with the Indian side as they lead the nation out in a U16 international competition alongside Sweden, Uganda, and Thailand next month.