Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala can’t wait to see the team participate in the 2021 Summer Series in the United States of America.

The reigning African champions are among the four countries that will take part in the completition billed for between 10 and 16 June.

Hosts USA, Portugal and Trinidad and Tobago are the other countries that will participate in the invitational tournament.

It is the second competition Randy Waldrum’s side will be part of after the Turkish Cup which they won in February.





“It’s a great opportunity for us to be involved in a competition involving other top teams,” the 26-year-old Barcelona forward told BBC Sport Africa.

“We are actually happy to have another incredible opportunity of coming together again after the February camping in Turkey.

“It’s another opportunity to hep the team build and get better ahead of the qualifying [African Women Cup of Nations] games coming up later on.”