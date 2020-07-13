



Super Falcons and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala showed off her pink hairstyle and her fans are loving every bit of it.

The Super Falcons captain posted her pictures with the new orange-tinted hairstyle on her social media handle on Sunday.

Oshoala previously has been wearing a gold blonde hairstyle for quite sometimes and it is the first time in three months she is donning a new style.

Meanwhile, the four-time African women’s footballer of the year has returned to training with her club.





Although the new date has not been fixed for the new season, the team is preparing for their quarter final UEFA women’s champions league campaign.

Oshoala who has played for Arsenal and Liverpool in the past has scored 22 goals for the Catalan giants before the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She has also won two major titles since joining the club from the Chinese Super women’s league on a permanent deal last summer.