Super Falcons recall former skipper after apology for leading pay strike

The Super Falcons have recalled former captain Desire Oparanozie for a training camp in Austria after she apologised for leading a pay strike two years ago.

Officials said the France-based striker was pardoned by the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after she handed a letter apologising for her role in a pay strike by the country’s women’s team at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

The Falcons demanded to be paid bonus for reaching the knockout rounds of the World Cup before they will quit their hotel in Grenoble after a 3-0 loss to Germany in a Round of 16 clash.

Oparanozie was subsequently replaced by Asisat Oshola as captain and did not feature for the country since then.

The African champions will train for eight days in Austria beginning this weekend preparatory to an invitational tournament they will host in Lagos in September as well as an African championship qualifier against arch-rivals Ghana in October.