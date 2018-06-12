Nigeria’s senior national women’s team, the Super Falcons, have secured qualification for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Nigeria crushed Gambia 6-0 in the return leg of their second round tie at Agege Stadium in Lagos on Monday, completing a 7-0 aggregate triumph.

Desire Oparanozie scored four goals, while Asisat Oshoala netted a brace of her own to see the Super Falcons cruise into the eight-team field for the women’s AFCON finals.

Nigeria join hosts Ghana, and fellow qualifiers Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, South Africa, Zambia and Mali in the tournament.

The Super Falcons have traditionally dominated the AFCON, winning it 10 times, including the last edition in 2016 when they went unbeaten through the tournament and defeated hosts Cameroon 1-0 in the final.

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations will be held in Ghana from 17 November to 1 December. The tournament also serves the qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup – the top three teams will book a ticket for the finals in France next year.