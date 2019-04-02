<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria women’s team will confront Iceland’s club side UMF Selfoss and Canada in their pre-Women’s World Cup friendlies in Spain.

Before now, the Super Falcons have played six games so far in 2019 after the tours of China and Cyprus in preparations for their eighth campaign at the global showpiece.

Thomas Dennerby’s team are expected to feature alongside four other World Cup campaigners – Brazil, Scotland, Canada and Chile in the Pinatar Arena’s women’s football festival from April 1-10.

The African giants, who recently rose moved up one place to 38th in the lastest’s Fifa women’s world rankings for March, will start their training camp in Spain on Tuesday, April 2.

On Friday, April 5, they take on Selfoss, who were relegated to the Icelandic third division in 2018 at the Pinatar Arena.

Three days later, they will face Canada after Kenneth Heiner-Moller’s side showdown with France-bound England in Manchester on Friday.

Nigeria will trade tackles with hosts France, Norway and South Korea in Group A and begins their bid for glory against the Norwegians in Reims on June 8.