Super Falcons skipper Onome Ebi has wishes Barcelona Ladies forward Asisat Oshoala best of luck ahead of UEFA Women’s Champions League final with Lyon on Saturday evening in Budapest.

The 24-year-old former African Women Player of the Year who help Blaugrana to overcome Bayern Munich in both legs to reach women’s European competition final for their first time.

Henan Huishang center-back Ebi took to her social media handle Twitter to back national teammate Oshoala who became the first Nigerian to qualify for the competition’s final to lift the trophy come on Saturday.

Oshoala has now scored seven goals in six leagues (Liga Iberdrola) appearances for the club and she has been named in Thomas Dennerby side ahead of The 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals taking place in France 7th June-7th July 2019.