Former Super Falcons coach Ismaila Mabo has advised that everyone should resort to prayers over the ravaging coronavirus pandemic that has literally placed the whole world on a lockdown.

Nigeria had earlier implemented a sweeping quarantine for three major states that are home to almost 30 million people in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Africa’s most populous country.

Mabo in a chat with brila.net stated that the dreaded virus has affected everything in the world today, the only remedy and solution he thinks is for everyone to resort to prayers and seek the face of God.





“I think I will describe it as unfortunate, it has been a global issue and all over the world nobody is happy and everyone is feeling the heat.”

“No one is not afraid of it, I think the only solution here even if he or she is a devil should resort to prayers, go back to Almighty God and pray to him fervently to get away from this pandemic”. He Said.

The lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun kicks in at 11 pm local time (22:00 GMT) on Monday, 30th March and will stay in place for at least two weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Sunday, 29th, a little over a month after Nigeria confirmed its first case.