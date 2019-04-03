<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, are fully settled in Spain ahead of their preparatory games against Icelandic first division club, UMF Selfoss and Canada in Spain.

The nine-time African champions will take on UMF Selfoss on Thursday, 4th April, before battling with the Canadians on Monday, four days later.

Both games will be played in the city of Murcia.

Thomas Dennerby‘s side having played six friendlies – two at the China Tournament in Meizhou in January and four matches at the Cyprus Women’s Cup will also take part in the eight-nation WAFU B Women’s Tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in May.

The eight-nation WAFU B Women’s Tournament will hold from the 8th of May to the 18th with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Togo, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic taking part.

The draw ceremony for the WAFU B Tournament has been scheduled for Tuesday, 16th April.

After the WAFU Cup tourney, the Super Falcons will move to the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria for their final camping ahead of the 8th c finals, which kicks off from June 7 to July 7.

The Super Falcons will take on Norway, Korea Republic and tournament host France in the group stage of the competition.

24 SUPER FALCONS IN SPAIN

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Alaba Jonathan; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Josephine Chukwunonye; Ngozi Ebere; Patricia George

Midfielders: Ngozi Okobi; Rita Chikwelu; Halimatu Ayinde; Cecilia Nku; Ogonna Chukwudi

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala; Rasheedat Ajibade; Anam Imo; Chinaza Uchendu; Courtney Dike; Desire Oparanozie; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Alice Ogebe; Antionette Oyedupe Payne; Uchenna Kanu.