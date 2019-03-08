



Super Falcons player Josephine Chukwunonye has voiced that the Cyprus Women’s Cup was a very great experience for the team as a countdown to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for France continues.

Josephine in a chat admitted that their toughest match in the tournament was the opener against Austria where they were reduced to ten players just after 5 minutes as goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi bagged a straight red card and they eventually lost 4-1.

“The Cyprus Women’s Cup was a good experience and is a good way to prepare us to the world cup as we were able to play nations we haven’t faced before. The toughest game was the first game against Austria. The red card ruined our game plan.”

Nigeria finished seventh in the competition that had twelve nations in attendance following a 3-0 win in the final classification game against Thailand.