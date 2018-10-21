Nigeria’s Super Falcons and hosts the Black Queens of Ghana have been named as top seeds for today’s draw for the 2018 Women’s AFCON.

This means Ghana will head Group A in Accra and Nigeria top Group B in Cape Coast and both rivals can only clash in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Besides being the defending champions, the Falcons are also the most successful having won the tournament a record eight times.

The other six qualifiers are Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Zambia, Kenya and South Africa.

The tournament will be from November 17 to December 1.

The top three teams from this competition will fly Africa’s flag at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in June.