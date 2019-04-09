<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Canada head coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller has praised the the Super Falcons and insisted the African champions gave her side a good fight in Monday’s 2-1 friendly win at the Pinatar Stadium, Murcia.

The North Americans extended their unbeaten streak to six games following the hard fought win.

Desire Oparanozie gave the Super Falcons the lead in the 27th minute following a flowing counter attacking move.

She latched on to a beautiful pass from Uchenna Kanu to hand the Super Falcons the lead in the highly entertaining encounter.

Janine Beckie and Sophie Schmidt scored after the break to hand North Africans victory in the game and extended their unbeaten streak to six games.

“It definitely was a battle. They gave us some physical challenges but I think we stood up to it. The most important thing was we showed composure, after going 1-0 down, it’s about keeping our structures right and keeping our composure,”Heiner-Møller told reporters after the game.

“The second half was about us having more players in the penalty area and we definitely became more dangerous.

“This camp was all about partnership and sharpening the tools. It’s about finding more than one player to each position and I think we solved that. It’s a great group, in total, a great camp and two great wins.”

Nigeria has qualified for every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and are also preparing for France 2019, where they will face Norway, Korea Republic and hosts France in Group A.