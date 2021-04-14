



Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala is reportedly attracting interest from English Premier League giants Manchester United.

Reports in Spain on Wednesday claimed Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the striker, who is their top scorer this season.

Oshoala’s current deal with Barcelona will expire in 2022 and it is still unclear whether the club is going to offer an extension in order to prolong her stay in Catalunya.

The English press has already reported Manchester United’s interest in the forward and they need assurance from the player before pushing the deal through.





Oshoala who has scored 15 goals in the Primera Iberdrola already has experience in the English league having played for Liverpool (2015) and Arsenal Ladies (2016).

At the moment, the four time African footballer of the year is recovering from an injury after undergoing surgery last Tuesday, April 6.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool ladies forward will miss Lluís Cortés’s side champions semi-finals against PSG or Lyon, domestic cup quarterfinals against Sevilla, and the last nine league games.