



The Super Falcons will take on Spanish Women National team in a high profile international friendly as part of preparation towards the Women’s World Cup in France.

The Super Falcons who had already engaged in pre World Cup tournaments will clash with the Spaniards between April 2nd and 9th.

The Nigeria Football Federation and it’s Spanish counterparts previously reached an agreement for the game to hold sometime last year, but it was called off due to some other engagements and both Federations now believe the time is right for it to hold.

The Falcons will be going into the game, having competed in the invitation tour of Cyprus and China.

Falcons are in Group A of the world cup alongside hosts France, Korea Republic, and Norway, while Spain who are playing in the Women’s for the second time are drawn in Group B with Germany, China, and South Africa.