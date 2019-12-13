<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s ratings in International Women’s football took a hit in the latest installment of the FIFA Women’s World Ranking.

The African Champions slumped three places from 36 to 39 in the world, but remain the highest ranked team on the continent and the only one in the World top 40.

In the three months since FIFA published the women’s ranking, Nigeria failed to win a game and shocking did not qualify for the Summer Olympics next year.

Led by Chris Danjuma, the Falcons were held in both legs of their third round Olympic Games qualifiers by Ivory Coast, who were ranked 69th at the time – but moved 6 places up by December.

On the Continent, Cameroon are second followed by South Africa, Ghana and the Ivoriens complete the top five.

Meanwhile, World Champions USA hold on to the top spot with Germany, Netherlands, France and Sweden making up the World’s top Five Women’s football senior national teams.

It is the year-ending FIFA ranking for Women’s senior national football team, and the next will be published on 27 March 2020.