



AS Roma women’s team have announced the signing of Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale from Spanish side Tacon.

The club announced Ohale’s signing in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

“The AS Roma Women’s Team is pleased to announce the signing of Osinachi Ohale.

“The 28-year-old Nigerian comes to Rome after spending the last season at Tacon, a team that has now become Real Madrid.

“Ohale, is the third new arrival in the yellow and red after Paloma Lazaro and Rachele Baldi.





Speaking after joining AS Roma, Ohale said:”I chose Roma for many positive aspects of the club, the city and the country. That made me want to come.

“I think it will be a great experience for me to face new challenges.”

Ohale has participated in three women’s World Cups and has won the African Women’s Cup of Nations four times.

At club level she played in the United States with Huston Dash before playing for Vittsjo and Vaxjo in Sweden.

During her time in the Nigeria Women’s league, she played for Rivers Angels and Delta Queens and won the league title twice with the later.