



Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has extended her contract with Chinese Women’s Premier League outfit Henan Huishang for another one year.

The widely traveled defender who just returned to her base after featuring for Nigeria at the Cyprus Women’s Cup decided to renew her contract following its expiration. Ebi joined Huishang in January 2018.

Having made her mark in the women’s game, Ebi will be looking forward to helping the Falcons better their record at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

At 35 years, Ebi has won 51 caps for Nigeria and the World Cup will be her sixth appearance all things being equal.

Before leaving for Europe, Ebi played for Delta Queens and Bayelsa Queens in the Nigeria Women’s Professional League.

She pitched her tent with Swedish club Pitea IF in 2009 before moving to another Swedish team Djurgården the following season.

Her last club before moving to China was FC Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League where she won the Premier League, Women’s Cup and the Women’s Super Cup twice.