Nigerian and Madrid CFF defender Chidinma Okeke was substituted after 25 minutes in Saturday’s La Liga match against league FC Barcelona.

Okeke joined Madrid from NWPFL side FC Robo in the summer of 2018 and had become a regular for the team this season.

The 19 year-old was making her 7th league appearance on Saturday, but unfortunately it came to an abrupt end.

Although the nature of the injury has not been confirmed by the club, the defender herself tweeted confirming she could be out for a spell.

Never let a stumble in the road be the end of the journey. I will be back stronger and better for @MadridCFF. Despite my injury, it felt great seeing my big Nigerian sister @AsisatOshoala. Thanks for being an inspiration! #madridcffbarca #PrimeraIberdrola #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/ObO1KGhusR — Okeke Chidinma (@OkekeChidinma12) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Barcelona went on to trounce their host 4-0; with Asisat Oshoala scoring a brace, before 2,000 spectators at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Luis Aragonés.