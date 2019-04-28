<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rivers Angels midfielder Nwabouku Evelyn and Ibom Angels goalkeeper Ohiaeriaku Christy made Nigeria’s 26-player squad for the 2019 Wafu Women’s Cup in Abidjan.

The Super Falcons’ squad is dominated by home-based professional players, comprising of four goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and nine forwards.

Dennerby also handed out invitations to former youth internationals like Efik Peace, Joy Jerry, Joy Bokiri, Ologbosere Mary and Okeke Chidinma.

Foreign-based players were not left out as Sevilla’s Payne Toni, Turkey-based Sunday Esther and USA based Kanu Uchenna made the cut.

The 26 invited players are expected to hit camp at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, April 28. Training is scheduled to commence on Monday, April 29.

After the week-long training camp in Abuja, the team will be trimmed to a 21-player final list to represent the country at the tournament in Abidjan.

Nigeria are drawn against Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali in Group B and will launch their campaign against the Burkinabes on May 9.

FULL LIST:

Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Alaba Jonathan, Tochukwu Oluehi.

Defenders: Ugochi Emenayo, Glory Ogbonna, Chidinma Okeke, Maryam Ibrahim, Rofiat Imuran, Mary Ologbosere

Midfielders: Peace Efih, Osarenoma Igbinovia, Amarachi Okoronkwo, Adebisi Saheed, Evelyn Nwabuoku, Joy Bokiri, Cynthia Aku

Forwards: Mary Anjor, Alice Ogebe, Uchenna Kanu, Joy Jerry, Chioma Wogu, Rita Okoro, Rofiat Sule, Esther Sunday, Antionette Payne