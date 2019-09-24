<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby, did not appear at a meeting expected to hold between him, officials of the Nigeria Football Federation and Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, during the weekend.

It was gathered that Dennerby was expected in Abuja on Saturday for a face-to-face meeting to discuss his future but the meeting did not hold.

It was also gathered that the minister earlier met the NFF board members on Friday with the hope of taking a position ahead of Dennerby’s meeting.

“The outcome of the meeting with Dennerby is expected to decide whether the 60-year-old tactician will continue or quit his Super Falcons post,” a source in the NFF said.

However, spokesperson of the NFF, Ademola Olajire, said the coach has an option of appearing next week Monday.

According to him, the absence of Dennerby will not affect the women’s national team performance in their forthcoming 2020 Olympics qualifiers against Ivory Coast.

“He was given two options – to come last weekend or to come next Monday. He could not make it last weekend. We are expecting him to make it next Monday.

“His absence is not affecting the team’s performance. The U-20 coaching crew are there. They are doing a very good job,” the NFF spokesperson told our correspondent on the telephone.

Few days after his absence for the meeting, there were reports that the Swede may be appointed as the India U-17 women’s team head coach.

But the coach debunked the report saying, “I am still under contract with Nigeria and currently focused on sorting out my future before thinking about what is next for me.”