<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons’ coach Thomas Dennerby has displayed his cards for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup as he has declared that he would take the games against Norway and South Korea very serious to earn valuable points.

The Swedish tactician noted that he would love to get wins against Norway and South Korea in order to be in a very good position before facing the host nation, France in the final group match.

“We have a really tough group, no doubt about it. I think we have a really good chance to have a good game against Norway and also against South Korea”, he stated.

Nigeria will flag off her 2019 FIFA Women’s world cup campaign on June 8 with a game against Norway at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims before taking on South Korea at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble on June 12.

The final group match will be against France at the Roazhon Park in Rennes on June 17.