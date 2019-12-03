<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Enyimba International Football Club and Super Falcons’ coach, Kadiri Ikhana, has been discharged from Alliance hospital where he successfully underwent two hip replacement surgeries, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

An Abuja-based hospital, Alliance Hospital, had offered to treat the former CAF Champions winner for free when he cried for help following his hip injury without anyone coming to his rescue.

Kadiri had the second hip replacement surgery on Friday and was discharged on Sunday.

Ikhana will be back to the Hospital today for check up, while spinal surgery will be done when he recover fully.