



Coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 30 players home-based players for the preliminary camp of the Super Falcons as preparations for this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals enter a new gear.

The team are also due to play to test matches in Spain in April as part of the build-up for the World Cup.

Goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Christy Ohiaeriaku all make the list, as well as defenders Glory Ogbonna and Josephine Chukwunonye, midfielders Cecilia Nkwu, Amarachi Okoronkwo and Osarenoma Igbinovia, and forwards Alice Ogebe and Anam IMO.

However, goalkeeper Alaba Jonathan, defender Ugochi Emenayo, midfielder Evelyn Nwabuoku and forward Chioma Wogu return to the fold.

30 for Falcons camp:

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ugo Njoku (Rivers Angels); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Mabel Effiong (Rivers Angels) Ayomide Ojo (Police College, Lagos); Josephine Chukwunonye; Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: *Mary Anjor* *(Osun Babes)*; Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Rejoice Ikoyo (Bayelsa Queens)

Forwards: Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Sunday; Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Rofiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chioma Wogu (Bayelsa Queens).